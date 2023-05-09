Man Embarks on Foot Journey From Makurdi to Abuja for Tinubu’s Inauguration

Comrade David Aper Nyor, the esteemed president of Benue Youth Volunteers for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced his ambitious plan to undertake a momentous journey on foot from Makurdi, the capital of agrarian Benue State, to the nation’s capital, Abuja. His purpose? To witness the inauguration of President-Elect Bola Tinubu.

Nyor, a proud native of Konshisha LGA, shared his motivations during an interview, expressing his overwhelming joy at the election victory of President-Elect Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a heartfelt statement, Nyor extended his gratitude to Senator Barnabas Gemade for his unwavering support and substantial contributions to the Benue Youth Volunteers for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He commended Senator Gemade for his unwavering commitment to peace, unity, equity, fairness, and justice—a commitment vividly demonstrated by the resounding electoral triumph of the President-Elect on February 25th in Benue State.

Nyor considers his arduous journey a profound gesture of honor, aimed at dispelling the baseless rumors propagated by what he refers to as the “forces of darkness”—those who doubted the inauguration of Bola Tinubu.

“When we embarked on this journey, they dismissed the possibility of our President-Elect securing the party’s ticket (APC). Following the primaries, they vociferously claimed that a Muslim-Muslim ticket could never succeed at the polls.

“While we, on the 25th of February, rallied behind the renewed hope of progress, they were preoccupied with empty rhetoric and clandestine plans to manipulate the elections. However, divine intervention thwarted their efforts,” Nyor proclaimed.

The decision to vote for our President-Elect, according to Nyor, was not merely a choice but a resolute decision made by the Nigerian people. They firmly believe in his competence and capacity to salvage our beloved country, Nigeria, from its current predicaments.

“As a volunteer, I personally feel compelled to honor the inauguration of my President-Elect. Hence, on the day of the inauguration, I will commence a trek from the Tinubu/Shetima campaign office in Makurdi to Abuja. It is my tribute to the well-deserved victory of Asiwaju,” Nyor divulged with unwavering determination.

Nyor emphasized that those who harbor misguided notions that Tinubu cannot bring about development are the true adversaries of Nigeria. He asserts that these individuals lack a genuine concern for the unity and progress of the nation.

“I implore all patriotic citizens to unite and fervently strive to promote good governance and secure a brighter future for all,” he passionately stated.