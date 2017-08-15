Provide consumers with meter before billing them, Fashola warns DisCos

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), in Kano during the 18th monthly power sector and stakeholders meeting, has warned power distribution companies, known as DisCos, all over the country to desist from estimated billing.

He said, “The Discos have the obligation to meter their customers.

“They must provide them with meters for effective metering before charging them.”

He said power generation and transmission in the country has improved. According to him, as of August 10, 2017, the generation was 6,863mwts, while the transmission rose to 6, 700mwts as against the 5,000mwts in 2016.

He continued, “The Federal Government is doing its best to ensure improvement in electricity supply. The government has embarked on the serious expansion of transmission capacity with some power plants already completed, while others have reached advanced stages of completion,” he added.