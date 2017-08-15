Where is Stephanie Otobo? | Apostle Suleman’s self-confessed wife-to-be

This morning, as we watched one of the popular televangelists “cast and bind” every spirit that wants to malign your character”, we instantly knew the question had to be asked: Where the heck did Stephanie Otobo go?

If you do not who we speak of then there’s a high chance you spent the beginning of the year in a cave. Stephanie Otobo is the lady who made the month of March “lit” or us. She claimed she and the Omega Fire Ministries pastor, Apostle Suleman began a romantic relationship with her in Canada in 2015.

It was no small matter. Reality TV-worthy drama – complete with press conferences, leaked chats, a music video and a charge drafted by Festus Keyamo.

Let’s do a quick refresher:

Stephanie sued Apostle Suleman for harassment, intimidation, and brutalisation. According to her, she and the man o God started a thing in Canada in 2015 and that he even promised her he was going to leave his wife or him.

According to Stephanie, Suleiman proposed to her and later took drinks and gifts to her family for introduction. To her, this was an obvious pointer that he meant to marry her so she abandoned her lucrative career, her cars, friends and house in Canada and also because Suleiman promised to buy her a house in Nigeria.

Her allegations included sensational details like threesomes , nudes before ascending the pulpit and the Apostle “licking her body from head to toe each time he wanted to make love to her” just to show how much he adored her.

But it wasn’t all lust according to Stephanie, she claimed she also helped the Pastor with God’s work as she sent him topic of messages to be preached and the songs to be sung at services.

The letter said Suleiman invited Stephanie to his church in Nigeria and begged her to get pregnant for him, as he wanted more male children.

Her full account of the events is way more interesting but bottom line: Stephanie demanded N 500 million in damages rom the Apostle for his breach of the trust to marry her.

On the Apostle’s part, he claimed that Ms Stephanie was simply a serial blackmailer who’d been sent by the devil to tarnish his image. But he was clearly more angered by Stephanie’s allegations because she ended up spending an awfully long time in Kirikiri after she made the allegations.

Apostle Suleman’s version of events was way less juicy but his wife dropped a bomb on us when she released: first, a video and then a music video to show solidarity with her faithful husband.

It was a completely messy March and April as accusations flew back and forth between camps – at some point there was even a threat of murder.

In the end, Stephanie committed it all to God, being the born-again gospel singer that she turned out to be. This was way back in April.

We are just wondering what’s up. Has she got a record deal yet?