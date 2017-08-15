Theresa May to make first visit to Japan on August 30

by Adedotun Michael

According to a Downing Street statement published this morning, British Prime Minister, Theresa May, is planning to embark on an official visit between 30th August and 1st September to Japan on an official visit with a purported aim of discussing defense and security cooperation coupled with trade and investment opportunities.

Though Mrs May had previously met with the Japanese Prime Minister at the G20 summit in Hamburg last month, at her country house Chequers in April and at the U.N. General Assembly in New York last year, this planned visit would be her first official meeting with the Japanese leader in Japan.

The statement from the Downing Street publication said Theresa May who had dedicated and devoted the resources of her government to ensure the will of her people – Brexit, “will be accompanied by a delegation of business leaders. The delegation will showcase the strength of British business, the shared confidence in the U.K.-Japan economic relationship as we leave the EU, and the potential for future growth.”

Mrs May who succeeded David Cameron last October and rode on the promise of a sure Brexit in the last May election has been engrossed with the daunting task of exiting the EU. She is unrepentantly committed to ensuring the coveted experiences of post-Brexit and is, therefore, making concerted efforts of valuable collaborations to complement their exit from the EU trade bloc.