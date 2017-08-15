Just In: Charly Boy attacked in Wuse market

Popular entertainer, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy was attacked by alleged supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari in Wuse, Abuja.

Charly Boy has been leading a group of protesters calling for the resignation or resumption of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Charly Boy came to this market with some cameramen doing his protest here.

“I was standing in front of my shop when I saw him running for his dear life, being chased by those youth,” a trader at the market said.

“They nearly lynched him, because those youth almost overpowered police security near him.”

The musician was reportedly rescued by security operatives who fired gunshots and tear-gas to disperse the crowd.

The security operatives later returned to remove Charly Boy’s vehicles from the market, using tear-gas to disperse the protesters who tried to stop them.

“Charly Boy caused it, how can he come here to be talking against Buhari.

Those Hausa boys dealt with him,” a meat seller in the market who witnessed the incident said.

Charly Boy and his fellow protesters were dispersed by policemen with tear gas and water cannon last week.