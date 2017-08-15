Iran threatens to quit nuclear deal if US impose new sanctions

by Adedotun Michael

Hassan Rouhani, the Iranian newly elected President has threatened to quit the 2015 nuclear deal in hours if the United States does not desist to impose new sanctions on the country.

The Iranian President issued the warning while appearing on a televised speech to Iran’s parliament this morning in a bid to kick off a vote-of-confidence session for nominated ministers of his second-term cabinet.

Rouhani said, “Iran could quit the nuclear deal within hours if the US imposes more sanctions. Iran has remained and will remain committed to the deal, though any breach of promise by other parties will receive appropriate responses.”

He also slammed the US as being an unreliable partner, laying emphasis on the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and new restrictions imposed by the US on Cuba.

Rouhani’s reaction was birthed by last month’s US announcement of new sanctions against entities and individuals with ties to Iran, just a day after affirming that the Iranian government was in compliance with the nuclear agreement.

In complement of the Iranian leaders resolve, Iran’s parliament has passed a bill outlining plans to “counter US terrorist measures in the region”.

The US government had earlier accused Iran of orchestrating upheavals in the Middle East and condemned the country’s support for US-designated terrorist groups, militias and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Last month the US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, said, “The United States remains deeply concerned about Iran’s malign activities across the Middle East, which undermine regional stability, security and prosperity.”