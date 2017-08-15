Sale of handouts by lecturers illegal – ASUU

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities in Nigeria (ASUU), Biodun Ogunyemi has, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Abuja expressed displeasure at the mandatory sale of handouts by some lecturers in tertiary institutions.

Ogunyemi’s argument:

It is not wise for lecturers in our tertiary institutions to compel students to be buying handouts, though it is not a widespread practice; we have few people that are misbehaving.

But the system has a way of handling them, so anywhere they see them they always put them on check.

It is not permitted in the system and there is a structure for tracking and dealing with that so ASUU as a union don’t condone it and we discourage it anywhere and everywhere we go,” he said.

Also, in displeasure, some students said the illegal practice needs to be checked.

This comes after ASUU declared an indefinite strike, NLC declaring support and NANS giving the Federal Government a 21-day ultimatum.