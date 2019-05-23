Raliat Abe of House of Tara was just announced the Nigerian Employee of the Year

The TAMS Summit recently rebranded as the Nigerian Employee of the Year awards, and exists to celebrate the work, innovation and dedication of Nigerian employees to their organizations. In a country where employees are mistreated and the general work environment is hardly conducive for excellence, employees who manage not only to excel but to also make their organizations better need to not only be recognized but also rewarded.

This year’s NEYA was hotly contested, but to the surprise of few who know her, Raliat Abe, the Retail Operations Manager of the Tara Durotoye helmed House of Tara Intl. make up brand was chosen as the first place winner for employee of the year, this year. Raliat won from a short list of 20 employees who were thinned down to 5 and finally a top three. Raliat Abe’s work with House of Tara has been revolutionary, helping the company grow its retailer relationships across the country and beyond.

Congratulations to Raliat Abe, and her prize of an all-expense paid trip to Dubai and Abu Dhabi with her HR manager. We can’t wait to see pictures.