The police raid of Marie Stopes clinic in Lagos proves that women’s rights are under attack

We are currently witnessing a wave of attack on women’s rights and bodily autonomy, instigated by the abortions bans that has been sweeping through America, and thus generating a conversation on how patriarchy continues to disenfranchise women. In Nigeria, and quite recently, there were sprawling protests sparked from the Abuja police raid targeted at women in nightclubs, who were also dehumanised and raped by the policemen. Using intimidation and fear, the police have exploited women found walking at night. On top of this, we are still keenly aware that women who are victims of rape or domestic abuse can’t report to the police because nothing would be done.

And that was the case when the women’s healthcare hospital Marie Stopes was invaded in Lagos, on Tuesday. Twitter user @Imoteda posted several disturbing tweets on the incident, and one can only imagine the horror the patients would have gone through, thinking they were in a safe place.




Apparently, the police were acting on the reductive belief that Marie Stopes runs ”abortion activities.” Under Nigeria’s abortion law, terminating a pregnancy carries a heavy sentence of 14 years imprisonment, unless the pregnancy is a threat to the woman’s life. While we can admit that the police were emboldened by the law to carry out the raid, Nigeria’s abortion legislation urgently needs to be reviewed and amended such that it recognises women’s bodily autonomy.

In a country with dilapidated healthcare infrastructure and a dearth of women’s-only spaces, Marie Stopes has been providing women with accessible healthcare services, contraception, breast and cervical cancer screenings, etc. Marie Stopes has trained staff who offer counselling and treatment, especially to those who cannot afford the services of private hospitals. So, what is the government trying to say with this raid? That women aren’t safe anywhere?

That said, and one day, the government would have to swallow the cold, hard truth that abortion is healthcare, and legislating laws informed by hypocritical religious morality to police women’s bodies is wicked and cruel. The Marie Stopes raid precipitated the #EndWarOnNigerianWomen hashtag on Twitter yesterday, drawing attention to not only this singular attack, but the continued oppression of women by the patriarchy in Nigeria. And, in summary, this tweet:

 

 

 

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo May 22, 2019

Why men need to stop the trend of proposing to women on their birthdays or any special day

Men already have too much power and, in case you need to be reminded, we still live in a patriarchal ...

Bernard Dayo May 15, 2019

Akeredolu flew all the way to Thailand on taxpayers’ money just to learn how to grow cannabis?

If you are looking for yet another reason why Nigeria is a joke, look no further: via his Twitter account ...

Bernard Dayo May 13, 2019

Nse Ikpe-Etim has revealed she can’t have children and here’s why it’s empowering

Over the weekend at an event in Lagos tagged Conversations with Nse, actress Nse Ikpe-Etim revealed that she had to ...

Fredrick Nwabufo May 6, 2019

Dear IGP Adamu, begging bandits is not a security strategy

Dear Police Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu,  You cannot tackle the growing security threat assailing the country by pandering to the whims ...

Bernard Dayo May 2, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Sandra Ezekwesili, Yinka Ogunnubi, FK Abudu, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Kingsley Moghalu May 2, 2019

Beyond Minimum Wage: The limits of Populism and the need for fundamental economic reforms

Yesterday, May 1, our country celebrated Workers Day. This occasion presents an opportunity to consider the situation of the common ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail