The Big 5: Electricity generation falls to 2,616MW, six plants idle; Soldiers die, six missing as Boko Haram attacks army base in Borno | Other top stories

I’m optimistic Buhari will appoint ministers on time – Emefiele

Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has said he is optimistic that President Muhammadu Buhari will appoint new ministers on time to help monetary policies thrive. At the monetary policy committee briefing, Emefiele was asked if he could advise President Buhari to reconstitute his cabinet on time to ensure that fiscal policies aid monetary policy for Nigeria’s development.

Bulkachuwa withdraws from presidential election petition tribunal

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, on Wednesday, withdrew as a member of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. This followed allegations of likelihood of bias leveled against her by the Peoples Democratic Party, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Although the five-man panel of the tribunal, in a unanimous ruling dismissed the application, Bulkachuwa said she was withdrawing for “personal reasons.”

Electricity generation falls to 2,616MW, six plants idle

The nation’s electricity generation plunged to 2,616.7 megawatts on Tuesday, a day after heavy rainfall in Lagos damaged some power facilities and worsened supply in parts of the state.

Total power generation declined to 3,978.5MW as of 6.00am on Monday from 4,297MW on Sunday, according to data from the Nigeria Electricity System Operator, an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

Court stops Bauchi governor from awarding 4.5bn contract

A High Court sitting in Bauchi on Tuesday restrained Governor Mohammad Abubakar of Bauchi State from awarding a N4.5bn contract under the state’s Universal Basic Education Board a few days to the end of his tenure. The presiding judge, Justice S. I. Zadawa, granted an order of interim injunction in a suit filed by two plaintiffs; the Body of Bauchi Lawyers of Conscience and the Bauchi Assembly of Youths Political Actors.

Soldiers dies, six missing as Boko Haram attacks army base in Borno

Boko Haram fighters attacked a Nigerian Army base in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State on Tuesday evening, military sources have confirmed. A soldier was reportedly killed while three others were injured. Although government forces repelled the attack and limited the casualty figure, sources claimed six soldiers were still missing as of press time on Wednesday.