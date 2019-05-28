Read Chimamanda Adichie’s elegantly moving tribute to Binyavanga Wainaina and cry with us

Frankly, I have been on the look out for Chimamanda Adichie‘s reaction to the passing away of late Kenyan author Binyavanga Wainaina, who died last week. Many people are still coming to terms that Wainaina is no more, and the worse feeling is knowing that he’s irreplaceable. Today on Instagram, Adichie wrote an elegantly moving tribute to honour him, and yes I’m still sobbing.
Binyavanga Wainaina. (1971 – 2019) So kind, so generous, so humorous, so brilliant, so brave, so talented, so knowledgeable, so wonderfully curious, so original. I am struggling. To use the past tense. To stop crying. My beloved ‘Canga.’ There is nobody else remotely like you. Nobody. With you, I felt so known, so understood. And there is no gift, in a friendship, more precious than this. I love you. Always. Rest well. Chimamanda
The post was attached with pictures of herself with Wainaina, some I recognise from writing workshops. While he was alive, Wainaina was a bold LGBTQ activist especially in the African literary world where homosexuality is still treated as a fringe concept. Everything that Adichie wrote encapsulates the kind of man he was – warm, funny, charming, and a talented writer.
I have also found myself watching YouTube videos just to hear him talk. It’s sad he’s no more, but he’ll forever be in our hearts.
