Read Chimamanda Adichie’s elegantly moving tribute to Binyavanga Wainaina and cry with us

Frankly, I have been on the look out for Chimamanda Adichie‘s reaction to the passing away of late Kenyan author Binyavanga Wainaina, who died last week. Many people are still coming to terms that Wainaina is no more, and the worse feeling is knowing that he’s irreplaceable. Today on Instagram, Adichie wrote an elegantly moving tribute to honour him, and yes I’m still sobbing.

The post was attached with pictures of herself with Wainaina, some I recognise from writing workshops. While he was alive, Wainaina was a bold LGBTQ activist especially in the African literary world where homosexuality is still treated as a fringe concept. Everything that Adichie wrote encapsulates the kind of man he was – warm, funny, charming, and a talented writer.

I have also found myself watching YouTube videos just to hear him talk. It’s sad he’s no more, but he’ll forever be in our hearts.

 

 

 

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo May 27, 2019

Aki and Pawpaw have been rejuvenated as memes on Twitter and we absolutely love it

Something I have noticed on Twitter lately: the re-entry of actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze into the online meme ...

Bernard Dayo May 26, 2019

From Rema’s ‘Dumebi’ to the surprise drop of ‘Tradition’ by Runtown, here are the videos and trailers you might have missed during the week

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you ...

Op-Ed Editor May 24, 2019

OluTimehin Adegbeye has emerged winner of the 2019 Gerald Kraak Prize and we are over the moon

We are excited that this year’s Gerlad Kraak Prize has gone to OluTimehin Adegbeye, for her nonfiction piece Mothers and ...

Bernard Dayo May 24, 2019

Elnathan John drags Reno Omokri to hellfire and back over insensitive comments on late Kenyan writer Binyavanga Wainaina

The unexpected death of Kenyan writer, LGBTQ activist and literary trailblazer Binyavanga Wainaina has given social media a lot to ...

Bernard Dayo May 23, 2019

We are excited that Akwaeke Emezi’s debut novel “Freshwater” is set to be adapted into a TV series

Akwaeke Emezi’s debut novel Freshwater was one of the highly anticipated novels of 2018 and, as soon as it was ...

Editor May 23, 2019

Raliat Abe of House of Tara was just announced the Nigerian Employee of the Year

The TAMS Summit recently rebranded as the Nigerian Employee of the Year awards, and exists to celebrate the work, innovation ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail