Reekado Banks, Simi, Mayorkun, LAX, others to headline Closeup Cool Breeze Party finale in Lagos

The grand finale of the Cool Breeze party, a campus music experience with Closeup Cool Breeze toothpaste, is set for February 7, 2018, and you might regret missing the experience.

Themed #CoolLikeThatLagos campus party, the event will feature performances by top Nigerian artistes such as Mavin superstar, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun, Simi, Humblesmith, LAX, Mr. Real and…

Held in major universities across Nigeria, the Closeup Cool Breeze campus party is aimed at discovering the next music stars across the country. With the #CoolLikeThat music challenge, selected winners have walked away with amazing prizes such as iPhone 7 smartphones, customized T-shirts, mix-tapes, including an opportunity to perform on stage with Reekado Banks at the finale.

Speaking in a statement, Titi Kola-Banjo, Brand Manager, Closeup, Unilever Nigeria Plc. described the finale as an opportunity to celebrate the creativity, confidence, and courage of young Nigerians who desire to break barriers and achieve their dreams.

“Nigeria is blessed with an aspirational, goal-oriented and result-driven youth population. With the guarantee of 12 hours of fresh breath, Closeup Cool Breeze toothpaste builds the confidence to achieve your dreams and believe in possibilities. We are specially delighted to be part of their success stories.

“With the opportunity to perform with some of their favourite superstars, we are bringing the dreams of our winners to reality,” she said.

The new Closeup Cool Breeze toothpaste is specially formulated with antibacterial mouthwash formula, calcium fluoride and peppermint to address the major oral care issues – bad breath, tooth decay and weak tooth.

Watch event highlight below: