Closeup sponsors 10 couples to an all-expense paid dinner date in celebration of its #GiveLoveAChance campaign

To underscore its commitment towards celebrating closeness through its #GiveLoveAChance campaign, Closeup the leading toothpaste brand in Nigeria, treated 10 couples to an all-expense paid dinner date on Saturday, 16th March, 2019.

The #GiveLoveAChance campaign is geared towards inspiring young adults and encouraging them to act on their desire to give love a chance regardless of the barriers they have to overcome.

The winners were selected based on their unique #GiveLoveAChance stories which reflected the power of their relationship to withstand barriers that came their way such as distance, age difference, social class, and ethnicity.

Speaking at the couple’s date event, Closeup Brand Manager, Titilope Kola-Banjo stated that the campaign is an opportunity for young adults to turn their mutual attraction into action, be free from self-doubt and judgement of others on the basis of ethnicity, age difference, distance and social class.

“We are excited to host the couples because the stories they all shared really inspired us. Closeup believes that nothing replaces the thrill of being close, but barriers can stop people from acting on their instinctive desire to move closer. The brand urges young adults to be courageous, dare to move closer, give love a chance in their relationship or marriage and break love barriers despite all odds.”

Also at the event, the Category Manager, Oral Care, Toluwaleke Salu, stated that “As a brand, we are always happy when young adults stay committed and true to themselves despite the odds, which is primarily the essence of the #GiveLoveAChance campaign. It’s even more exciting and inspiring to read the stories shared by the couples. Closeup will continue to encourage our consumers to be courageous while also delivering that long lasting freshness they desire.”

Mrs. Daniella Odukomaiya, one of the guests expressed her appreciation whilst commending Closeup for their kind gesture.

“Thanks to closeup for this date. It feels really good to be here to celebrate with others who, like my partner and I, have given love a chance,” Mrs Odukomaiya said. “We were both scared at first considering that we are from different ethnic groups and our parents may feel very uncomfortable with our relationship, but we gave it our all and now we are happily married.”

Closeup does not pigeon hole getting close, as the brand is for the confident, shy, first move makers, strangers, couples, and perfect matches. It is a major catalyst that moves people closer whilst also delivering superior long-lasting freshness that gives the confidence to #GiveLoveAChance.

 

