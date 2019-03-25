Just In: Yet again, another building collapses in Lagos Island

Barely two weeks after the collapse of two three-storeyed buildings in Ita Faaji and Oke Arin on Lagos Island, a two-storey building collapsed midday on the same axis at 50B, Kakawa street on Monday.

According to reports, no one was trapped in the rubbles as the building was marked for demolition and occupants had vacated, while security operatives and emergency workers have arrived at the scene to ensure others residents are safe and that the rubbles are properly disposed of.

The collapsed structure is said to have affected a bungalow with three occupants.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 25, 2019

The Big 5: EFCC declares ex-NIA DG, Oke, wife wanted; PDP rejects Kano governorship election results | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: APC rejects Benue, Sokoto governorship results Following the Independent National Electoral ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 24, 2019

Ganduje secures victory in controversial Kano guber poll

Governor of Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been declared winner of the 2019 Kano governorship election polling a total ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 24, 2019

BREAKING: Governor Ortom survives fierce re-election battle; wins by margin of 89,308 votes

Governor Samuel Ortom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged winner of the Benue gubernatorial elections as declared by ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 24, 2019

PDP’s Bala Mohammed defeats embattled Governor, Muhammed Abubakar in Bauchi supplementary election

Governor Muhammed Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the March 23 supplementary election held in Bauchi, polling ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 24, 2019

Just In: 342 voters save Governor Aminu Tambuwal from re-election defeat

After days and weeks of suspense, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and candidate of the People’s Democratic ...

Bernard Dayo March 24, 2019

Entertainment roundup: Cardi B and J.Lo to star in stripper revenge film ‘Hustlers’; Don Jazzy signs new artiste Rema to Mavin Records | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail