Just In: Yet again, another building collapses in Lagos Island

Barely two weeks after the collapse of two three-storeyed buildings in Ita Faaji and Oke Arin on Lagos Island, a two-storey building collapsed midday on the same axis at 50B, Kakawa street on Monday.

According to reports, no one was trapped in the rubbles as the building was marked for demolition and occupants had vacated, while security operatives and emergency workers have arrived at the scene to ensure others residents are safe and that the rubbles are properly disposed of.

The collapsed structure is said to have affected a bungalow with three occupants.