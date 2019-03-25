The Late 5: Fresh hurdle for APC as Appeal Court nullifies its Zamfara guber primary; EFCC closes case against Onnoghen at NJC | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

EFCC closes case against Onnoghen at NJC

According to Punch, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rested its case of alleged misconduct against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, at the National Judicial Council. The five-man investigation panel of the NJC that the EFCC rested its case after calling seven witnesses.

Buhari receives report on new minimum wage funding

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, received the report of the Technical Advisory Committee for the implementation of the minimum wage. Already, the bill to increase the minimum wage to N30,000 has passed third reading in the National Assembly.

Court of Appeal nullifies Zamfara APC governorship primary

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto, led by Justice Tom Yakubu, has set aside the judgement of a Zamfara High Court on the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries that produced the party’s candidates for governorship, National and State Assembly elections. Delivering the lead judgment, which was adopted by two other justices, Tijani Abubakar and Jamilu Tukur, Justice Tom Yakubu held that the lower court failed in its duty to properly evaluate the evidence before it.

Lagos govt. opens resettlement camps for victims of collapsed buildings

The Lagos State Government has opened a resettlement camp for victims of collapsed buildings in the state. In a statement shared on the verified Twitter handle of the government, the state said, the victims would be accommodated at the State Relief/Resettlement Centre, Igando in Alimosho Local Government Area.

Court orders INEC to continue collation of Bauchi guber election results

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the leeway to continue and conclude the collation of the results of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi.