Closeup #CoolLikeThat campus party discover amazing new talents (WATCH)

Positioned as the premier platform to discover new talents, the Closeup #CoolLikeThat campus party is definitely living up to the hype.

The highlight of the campus parties which launched in 2017 is the #CoolLikeThat music challenge which showcases budding talents across Nigeria. Some of the talents who have shown like a thousand stars are Michael Jubril and Ikechukwu Okoronkwo, winner and runner up of the Lagos leg of the competition respectively.

Other young artistes who took part in the competition include Sharon Arowolo, a young guitar-wielding talent who may turn out to be the next Asa. Her soulful rendition of popular Nigerian songs with a unique style makes her one to watch out for in the near future.

Watch her performance below:

The #CoolLikeThat Campus Party has toured various universities and cities across Nigeria including the University of Port Harcourt, University of Nigeria, and Benin City. The grand finale took place at the Indoor Sports Complex of the University of Lagos.