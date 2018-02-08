Dj Consequence, Maria Okah, Illyrmz, N6, light up Day Dream Pool Club

The Pool Club with the best day vibes held another edition of its uber premium day party and was a blast as usual with it was a party like never before.

Music from Dj Consequence, Micheal Andre amongst others brought the much needed vibe all through the day, creating an atmosphere next to none.

Every other weekend promises to give the Cirque du soleil meets Nikki beach vibe with jaw-dropping entertainment and more for your delight. Experience a world-class taste of carefully prepared international and local dishes, signature exotic cocktails, champagne and selected wines .

See pics below: