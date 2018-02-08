[The Church Blog] Poju Oyemade says public accusations and verbal attacks do not have the capacity to damage the Church

WAFBEC 2018 is finally over and the beautiful thing is Lead Pastor, Covenant Christian Centre, Pastor Poju Oyemade is back on social media dishing his regular dose of insights and wisdom from the bible. Who else missed his social media updates these past couple of days?

Pastor Poju, in his latest article, which he had titled “Alms-giving in the public square”, he shared on Satan’s strategy of luring us into trying to change public perception and its effect on the covenant.

Read the full post here:

Public accusations and verbal attacks do not have the capacity to damage the Church, it is a response in fear that can make her fall into Satan’s intended trap.

It is only a novice in spiritual matters who does not understand that one of Satan’s most potent weapon against God’s people is found in raising verbal attacks, it is called accusation and satan is known as the accuser of the brethren.

Satan has an old strategy and that is in using verbal accusations to create a cloud of darkness over a person or organization and to build a false narrative around them that is not based on actual reality in order to advance his purpose which is change the opinion of people towards them and by so doing cut off supplies intended for them.

In the midst of this, he, however, desires that his target responds out of fear to his verbal attacks and by so doing a deeper dimension and his real plan can be hatched.

This we see in the life and ministry of Jesus

Luke 11:54 “Laying wait for him, and seeking to catch something out of his mouth, that they might accuse him.”

The verbal accusations otherwise known in the Book of Isaiah as weapons fashioned against you, are designed to create fear and to provoke you to act, an action that will amount to disobedience to God’s word which now opens you up.

Public verbal accusations not based on reality is a sophisticated form of witchcraft with the intent of establishing mind control through fear. Those who don’t see this fall prey to what is known as a satanic provocation.

In the book of 1 Chronicles 21:1 we see Satan employing this form of provocation towards David which made him respond in fear and fall into the enemy’s trap.

“And Satan stood up against Israel, and provoked David to number Israel.”

Today, Satan intends we do the same thing about a subject which is in our giving. The commandment of Jesus concerning the giving of alms is that it must be done in secret. If it is done in secret God will reward you openly. Men will see the effect but not the cause. Never should a Christian deliberately announce in the public square their acts of charity with the intention of changing public opinion about them.

If we begin to publicise our acts of charity with the intention of changing public perception we have entered into the intended trap of Satan. Giving to the poor and helping the needy is an integral part of our faith walk. It is the duty of the man who claims to be in fellowship with God, however, Jesus says we should endeavour to keep those aspects of our faith walk before the eyes of God only.

Matthew 6:3-4 King James Version (KJV)

“But when thou doest alms, let not thy left hand know what thy right hand doeth: That thine alms may be in secret: and thy Father which seeth in secret himself shall reward thee openly.”

You don’t have to come in public to create a favourable perception about your ministry or Church, God who rewards openly will fight for you in places where you don’t even know things are been mentioned about you. Let us not fall into the trap of satan like he did David when he provoked him and caused him to number Israel the consequence….

1 Chronicles 21:1-7 (KJV)

“And Satan stood up against Israel and provoked David to number Israel.

And David said to Joab and to the rulers of the people, Go, number Israel from Beersheba even to Dan; and bring the number of them to me, that I may know it.

And Joab answered, The Lord make his people a hundred times so much more as they be: but, my lord the king, are they not all my lord’s servants? why then doth my lord require this thing? why will he be a cause of trespass to Israel?……….

And God was displeased with this thing; therefore he smote Israel.”

Let us not allow Satan to provoke us to go public with what should be sacred in the eyes of God. False and unfounded accusations cannot destroy God’s people but disobedience to Him would.

