[The Church Blog] Poju Oyemade ends #WAFBEC2018 with the sermon of sermons

What seemed like a lengthy period of about 10 days of WAFBEC 2018 finally wrapped up to a beautiful close. The 6th edition of the West African Faith Believers Convention has indeed been a time of teaching, training, correction, instruction and impartation.

The conference ended with a sermon by Convener of WAFBEC, Pastor Poju Oyemade. The sermon being the last teaching from the conferen effectively summarised all of the over 60 previous sessions of the word as well as close the conference perfectly. And Pastor Poju did just that; perfectly wrapping the whole of the conference into one and with a final charge so precise. One that surpasses accumulation of notes or punchlines.

Teaching from Acts 14, he emphasised the need for participants of WAFBEC 2018 to start walking in faith as that is the whole essence of teaching seminars of this kind. He shared that there is such a heavy assignment on all those that were in the hall that they would need to exercise their faith in accomplishing.

Oyemade, speaking on the importance of walking into uncharted terrains in faith encouraged believers to, with joy, bring forth direction out of their spirit. “If you murmur you miss it; if you give thanks, you see it,” he added.

He dispersed the congregation with prophetic utterances and biblical declarations from Isaiah 52:8-15 after the congregation was thrown into a session of rejoicing.