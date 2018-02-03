[The Church Blog] Pastor Sola Osunmakinde teaches on rudiments of Faith at #WAFBEC2018

Day 10 of the ongoing West African Faith Believers Convention was indeed liberating as over seven teachers of the word took turns in sharing deep insightful revelations from God’s word during the morning and afternoon sessions.

Sola Osunmakinde, Senior Pastor of Household of David Church, however, through his teaching, took us through a journey of the basic rudiments of faith in a such way that beyond the walls of the conference, we would be able to replicate and see results.

In his sermon titled “Knowing what to do by Rhema” which lasted for about an hour, he explained that meditating on the word of God is not the end in itself, but a means to an end. Reading from Joshua 1: 8 he explained that meditation doesn’t mean sitting aimlessly but to continue in reading and confession till a revelation bursts forth after which we can observe to do what the spirit of God directs us to do.

During his ministration, He touched on various subjects varying from the art of meditation, the importance of prayer, the understanding of a believer’s standing in Christ and the role of confession as a way to give a broad perspective to what believers must understand about faith.

He said, “Instructions from God are born out of a revelation of the scripture hence believers should learn not to copy steps that people took to get a result without being personally inspired by the spirit.”

For those who intend to create change in diverse situations and see swift results, he highlighted a few steps involving prayer, receiving a word from God, rejoicing over the word and receiving instructions. He also emphasized that “In the journey of faith, our relationship with the Holy Spirit matters”.

Speaking to Christians he emphasized that we must always see ourselves the way God sees us as that influences our approach to prayer. “God sees us through Christ and we died with Christ, we rose with Christ and now, we are seated in Him.” He explained further.

Pastor Sola Osunmakinde ended his session by saying that as we continually give ourselves to personalizing the scriptures, they become our inheritance. after which he led the congregation in a short session of prayer and confession of the word.