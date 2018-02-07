[The Church Blog] Morning Devotion: That time Biodun Fatoyinbo brought the COZA fire to #WAFBEC2018

When Pastor Poju Oyemade announced on his Instagram page that popular cleric and Pastor of the widely known Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo would be at WAFBEC 2018, he used the words; “He is a very solid teacher of the Word with creative expressions of faith. We expect that he will bring into WAFBEC the grace that rests upon the great church, COZA”.

He did all that and so much more.

In the session with Biodun Fatoyinbo that lasted about an hour, he sang – and beautifully so, he taught – with the precision of the Spirit and a depth of doctrine. And as we all know, it’s not Pastor Biodun, if there aren’t punchlines; the kind that fits perfectly on Twitter.

For once, it felt like the whole of COZA was on the pulpit of Covenant Christian Centre.

Enjoy!