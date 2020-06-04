Busola Dakolo shares update on Rape case against Pastor Fatoyinbo

Celebrity Photographer, Busola Dakolo has shared an important update concerning her rape allegation against the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo. The case which had been on for about a year appeared to be going sideways, but Busola has shared that the case has been concluded and just waiting for some final steps to bring justice to light.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Busola highlighted how she has been affected by the case and her hopes for justice to be served against Pastor Fatoyinbo.

Sharing on Twitter, Busola shared that the police have concluded the investigations and have handed the report to the Ministry of Justice in Abuja for the prosecution of Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Part of her statement which came with the photo of the police document read: “Today, I have a major update. The police has concluded its investigation and handed over its report to the Ministry of Justice in Abuja for onward prosecution of Biodun Fatoyinbo. He clearly has a case to answer.



But there has been silence from the ministry. Silence. A loud silence! We have written a letter but for over a month we have no response.

Instead, my lawyers and my family have heard about all manner of manipulation and foul play being attempted to stop the ministry from beginning prosecution immediately. Or even to get the police report manipulated…”

Busola Dakolo accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of rape in 2019, and it has been a series of activities leading up to this moment as many has taken a steep interest in the story, from those in support of her and identifying with her in a time like this, to those who have stood against her.

This update is, however, one to be looked out and followed duly as it appears that while many think that justice has been served, it clearly may just have been delayed.

