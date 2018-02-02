Today’s Noisemakers: Dipo Awojide, Ali Baba, Piers Morgan, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Chairman

So, our dear fellow Nigerian decided, after her experience in a foreign country, to believe that everyone in the country behaves the same way.

I got a $50 refund for my wedding cake by the cake maker because she had not spent as much as she originally quoted. She was from Rwanda, a country poorer than Nigeria. This culture of shortchanging is Nigerian culture. It's in our DNA — Chairman AW (@AffiSupaStar) January 31, 2018

This is totally true. If a white person said this as an innocuous observation, it would be termed racism and/or bigotry. I'm just saying that the truth about nationalities and/or races, if not spoken from within is tagged sth. negative. — Virtuous Virtuoso. (@reigncoker) February 1, 2018

There re ppl with integrity in Nigeria &I'm sure there re fraudulent ppl in Rwanda and many other places in the world. Integrity or fraud isnt in the DNA of any nation or group of ppl. — Uzo Nze (@UzoNze) February 2, 2018

This is hardly evidence for anything except the bias against your own people. Many Nigerians will do this and more. If a Nigerian charged you $50 less than a Rwandan, will you call Rwandans cheats as a result? Replace "Rwandan" with other nationalities you approve. — Private Citizen 🇳🇬 (@odogwudozilla) February 2, 2018

2. Princess Ife

So I saw a pair of sneakers I love so much at a shoe store today. Asked for the price and I was told 45K… I quickly asked if they sell toothpaste so I could have a reason to 🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️ — Princess Ife❤️ (@ife_luv12) February 2, 2018

3. Dipo Awojide

I don’t even know which is worse between racism and hating someone from a different tribe in your own country. — Dr. Dipo Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) February 2, 2018

Those who hate other tribes I like to ask them what if they are the tribe they hate? The reason they are the tribe they are today is because their parents said so. What if their parents tell them they are adopted and their biological parents are the tribe they hate?🤔 — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) February 2, 2018

Both are terrible, however, Tribalism is on a whole different level. Why? Because, although its as abundant as the air we breathe, the majority of Nigerians don't have the insight of it being a problem worth curbing. — Dr Huntersson (@drhunterson) February 2, 2018

Hating someone from a different tribe should be worse bcos we share same color, same bother and drink d same water… — Oladele R Babatunde (@oladele_r) February 2, 2018

They are two sides of the same coin! Both share a common patriarch: Hate; a common end: destruction; a common catalyst: ignorance and interestingly, a common antidote: unconditional love! — prince e. onuoha (@ezeprince) February 2, 2018

Ethnocentrism… Racism isn’t to be compared tho, it has been used for far worse. While tribalism can still be curbed, racism has wiped some people’s lineage off the history books. It’s a tool designed to keep us from uniting 1/2 — Abiola (@theraywholives) February 2, 2018

Wonder why the people who colonized us and established protectorates don’t have tribes? And the first thing they ask when they meet you is “which tribe are you from”? Colonialism is the common relative of both. — Abiola (@theraywholives) February 2, 2018

4. Ali Baba

5. Josh

I was at Shoprite today when I saw a man admiring an expensive glass cup. Then the cup accidentally dropped 😭😭😭 Man began talking to himself like "Won tun tele mi debi. What was I doing with the cup in the first place? Is it a toy?" — Josh I (@sire_liljosh) February 2, 2018

6. Piers Morgan

The BBC thinks this is OK to broadcast. But if it depicted high profile women, there would be outrage.

Why the double standard? pic.twitter.com/xcdxpEJD3E — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2018

It’s a screenshot from the interview isn’t it? — ❤️❤️❤️ (@LauraGaul) February 2, 2018

as the BBC are driven to report the facts; I'm struggling to see where they have got it wrong? — Clare Downing (@ClareDowning2) February 2, 2018

Would anyone from the bbc have offered up such a sycophantic, grovelling excuse for an interview? — 🍉Rich🍉 (@the_real_rich_) February 2, 2018

Diddums- Piers is a bit upset. I’m sure your fellow right wing, anti immigrant friend Trump can comfort you? — Jack Allum (@westham009) February 2, 2018

The BBC likes to stick to objective facts and it's an objective fact that you have your face rammed up the backside of "Mr President". — JakeHorsfield (@JakeHorsfield) February 2, 2018