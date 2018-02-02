Today’s Noisemakers: Dipo Awojide, Ali Baba, Piers Morgan, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Chairman

So, our dear fellow Nigerian decided, after her experience in a foreign country, to believe that everyone in the country behaves the same way.

Some replies:

2. Princess Ife

Lol! Babe find her way quickly.

3. Dipo Awojide

Seomtimes, we have to ask questions to understand a situation and probably spark a debate or continue an existing one.

Ogbeni Dipo asks this important question…

Some interesting replies:

I think racisim and tribalism are just two ends of one rope. They seem different but they are just the same.

4. Ali Baba

Unless you want your “village people” to continue controlling your destiny, listen to this:

5. Josh

It’s quite funny but… who are those following him though?

6. Piers Morgan

The British Journalist and Television personality is asking questions… coming after his interview with US President Donald Trump.

Some replies:

