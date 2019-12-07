Cool FM hosts Cardi B in first ever live radio interview in Nigeria

Queen of HipHop, Cardi B sat with Cool FM 96.9, Nigeria’s No.1 Hit Music Station’s duo of N6 (@n6oflife) and Taymi B  (@taymib) for a lengthy conversation during her short stay in Lagos ahead of her first headline concert in Africa since her inspiring breakout in 2017 with “Bodak Yellow.”

“She really has changed me,” she says of her year-old daughter. “These things now, I gotta think twice when I got my daughter. I can not mess up because I will mess up alot of things for her and I will go to jail,” Cardi narrates, pointing out the pivotal decisions her daughter Kulture has made her make . “So I’m like you know what? I gotta change for my kid.”

Just after OAP @taymib named Cardi and boyfriend Offset’s child Kulture “Ayo” (meaning Joy), Cardi B went on to confirm speculations about the current viral video that revealed a surprise verse of Cardi on Davido’s hit song “Fall”. According to her, the song had been recorded as far back as 9 months ago and her label did have something to do with the delay in release.

Cardi B is set to headline Livespot X Festival December 7th at the Eko Atlantic in  Victoria Island Lagos. The event set list also includes African giants Burna Boy, Do2dtun, Niniola, Reekado Banks. Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage,  Fireboy DML and a host of amazing talents.

Check out the link below for the full interview:

 

 

 

 

 

