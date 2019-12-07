With DStv, it’s movies and more this weekend. You don’t want to miss out!

The weekends have become sacred, especially for those who don’t have to work. You want to wake up late, have breakfast with the family, do your chores, clean up, stretch out and enjoy some great TV time. Here is some cool entertainment you can look forward to.

Follow the story of Nadia, a beautiful girl caught between two men and her ambition to have a great career, Muqabala airs weekdays on Africa Magic Hausa ch 156 at 7:30pm. Every weekend, Africa Magic Showcase has in store for its viewers new and exciting movies; on 7 December at 6:00pm, A man wants his wife to lose weight and go back to how they were when they just got married in The Art of Seduction. With an absentee husband, the night is always lonely for his wife, until the hidden agenda is revealed, find out what on Lonely Night airing 8 December at 7:00pm.

If you missed the Oscar award winning movie A Star Is Born on DStv Box Office featuring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, don’t fret, it’s airing Sunday 8 December at 7:00pm on M-Net Channel 101. Are you a movie lover and not sure which array to pick from then, let’s make a few picks for you: In Dumplin Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald drive this dramedy. A plus-size teenage daughter enters for a beauty competition following her mother who was once a queen, things escalate rather quickly. This airs 7 December at 2:30pm on M-Net channel 101. Bask in some romance drama with Once Upon A Holiday this Saturday on Lifetime channel 131 at 6:20pm, a princess visiting New York during Christmas escapes her royal entourage to experience the city. She is saved from muggers by a handsome man, and romance blooms when he shows her his side of the city.

The kids are set to go on holiday again, let’s take some of that stress from you with some awesome kiddie’s content. Animania is back on Channel 106, Paw Patrol airs on Nick Jr Channel 307, Cheetah Girls airs on Disney Channel, Peppa Pig airing on Nicktoons Channel 308 and Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie on Disney Channel 303 at 7:40pm.

It’s pouring new international series on DStv and we want you to get very addicted. In the dark tells a gripping story of ablind 20-something Murphy who takes solace in hard liquor and gets torn when she stumbles upon what she is certain is her roommate’s lifeless body outside her apartment. This airs Wednesdays on M-Net City Channel 115. If you like crime drama, then get hooked to City on a Hill where an attorney and a corrupt FBI veteran, form an unlikely bond in order to take down a family of armoured car robbers, airing on M-Net City Channel 115 on Tuesdays at 7:30pm.

We’re sure that the DStv Catch Up has become the go to convenient way to watch TV and you never get to miss a thing, here are some entertainment you follow up on: The Block, Jane the Virgin, Farmhouse Rules, The Goldbergs.