Cardi B set to take Eko Atlantic by storm

Lights, camera, action. The buzz is in the air and by now the vibe must be getting to you a little. Well, you are in very good company. The LiveSpot X Festival kicks off with a bang today and the electricity could not be more charged. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ crooner, Cardi B put out a video that showed her on a very tasteful plane and now we know it was headed straight for the City of Lagos. Fans and admirers alike have been anticipating seeing her live and today it becomes a reality.

Look to Cardi B fans this weekend and they will show how to party, does anyone hear an okkkuurr. It’s the perfect way to kick off the first full weekend in what has been tapped to be another delightfully Detty December. So get ready for non-stop fun and thrills because the stage is set and primed for the first official twerk-fest to be witnessed in real-time in Lagos. Practice your twerks and prepare for sparks to fly.

To keep the chills and frills at a maximum level, Pepsi will be refreshing the event and maintaining the buzz, keeping up the optimal taste level.

AT this point no one really has to be in doubt about the intent of Pepsi. This is the start of an awesome lineup of events that will be talked about throughout 2020. I guess the question now is, won’t you like to maximise your fun? People don’t be caught outside of the loop, get involved and Follow @Pepsi_naija on Instagram and Pepsi on Facebook. Get yourself a refreshed invite to this amazing spectacle.

 

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Sponsor December 7, 2019

Access Bank, Genesis House address gender violence with Orange Lecture 2019

With an intent to address human rights violation and sexual violence against women and girls, Africa’s largest retail bank, Access ...

Sponsor December 7, 2019

With DStv, it’s movies and more this weekend. You don’t want to miss out!

The weekends have become sacred, especially for those who don’t have to work. You want to wake up late, have ...

Sponsor December 7, 2019

Real life meets stage! Kaline Live presents ‘The Wedding.’ A musical concert inspired by a true bridal story

KALINE Live, is set to host the city of Lagos to a one of a kind musical concert tagged “The ...

Sponsor December 7, 2019

Blaqbonez to headline Bbq In The Park tagged ‘The Blaqbonez Rave’

Fast-rising rapper, Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez is set to headline the signature end-of-the-year event of record label, Chocolate ...

Bernard Dayo December 7, 2019

Maltina 1000 Smiles: Here are top 3 stories guaranteed to make you happy today

Have you been lacking some premium happiness? Well, the Maltina Happiness Team has been working to share happiness and capture ...

Sponsor December 6, 2019

Quickteller, the Customers and their Dubai Experiences

Lucky winners of the Quickteller Bestie Promo are back from Dubai and we haven’t heard the last of it. However, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail