Access Bank, Genesis House address gender violence with Orange Lecture 2019

With an intent to address human rights violation and sexual violence against women and girls, Africa’s largest retail bank, Access Bank Plc. – through the Access Women Network (AWN) – and Genesis House hosted the 2019 edition of Orange Lecture recently, at the Bank’s headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

A recent study by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) shows that 28 percent of Nigerian women aged 25 – 29 have experienced some form of physical violence since age 15, while nearly 3 in 10 Nigerian women have experienced physical violence by age 15. According to UNICEF, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 10 boys in Nigeria has experienced sexual violence before the age of 18.

L- R: Harriet Thompson, British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria; Sunmbo Olatunji, Group Head, Treasury, Access Bank Plc.; Bola Tinubu, Founder, The Cece Yara Foundation; Princess Olufemi-Kayode, CEO, Media Concern Initiative; and Laila St. Matthew-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Jacinta’s during the Orange Lecture hosted by Access Bank Plc., in partnership with Genesis House at Bank’s headquarters in Victoria Island.

Describing the statistics as worrisome during her keynote address, Harriet Thompson, British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, lauded the efforts of Access Bank and Genesis House in organizing the lecture saying, “Without gender equality and women playing a full role in all aspects of society, no country can achieve its potential. We must also put an end to the violence against Nigerian children if we are to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.”

Now in its fifth year, the event was focused on encouraging stakeholders to lend a voice to the efforts in tackling violence against women, and to support vulnerable, sexually-exploited females by providing information on rehabilitation and support services available to help them overcome their ordeals.

Speaking on Access Bank’s involvement, the Group Head, Treasury, Access Bank Plc., Sunmbo Olatunji said, “With our promise to offer ‘More Than Banking’, the Orange Lecture is an important platform that we have chosen to champion. The Access Women Network (AWN), has maintained a partnership with Genesis House, an arm of Freedom Foundation, to support their rehabilitation programs for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.”

Genesis House is a female residential rehabilitation and resource centre in Lagos. Since its establishment in 2006, the foundation has gradually expanded its program, and is now structured to support vulnerable young women within the ages of 18 – 25 years’ old who have been sexually abused, exploited and trafficked.

 

In her address, Adesola Bello, the Coordinating Manager, Freedom Foundation, said “At the Genesis House, we understand that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to helping women navigate through their trauma. Therefore, the program is tailored to deliver specific solutions in an intensively-therapeutic and highly-supportive environment that provides physical, emotional and vocational support that they need to get their lives back on track.”

The Orange Lecture featured an engaging panel session, an insightful discussion with a sexual abuse survivor, Kikelomo Wole-Osho, and a goodwill message by Bola Tinubu, Founder of Cece Yara Foundation. The panelists at the lecture include Princess Olufemi-Kayode, Founder, Media Concern Initiative; Daniel Anatokola, Lagos Zonal Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP); Olakunle Orebe, Gender Desk Officer, Police Gender Unit; and Laila St. Matthew-Daniel, Founder, ACTS Generation GBV, while media personality, Ayo Mario-Ese was the facilitator.

Bola Tinubu delivering her goodwill message

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Sponsor December 7, 2019

Cardi B set to take Eko Atlantic by storm

Lights, camera, action. The buzz is in the air and by now the vibe must be getting to you a ...

Sponsor December 7, 2019

With DStv, it’s movies and more this weekend. You don’t want to miss out!

The weekends have become sacred, especially for those who don’t have to work. You want to wake up late, have ...

Sponsor December 7, 2019

Real life meets stage! Kaline Live presents ‘The Wedding.’ A musical concert inspired by a true bridal story

KALINE Live, is set to host the city of Lagos to a one of a kind musical concert tagged “The ...

Sponsor December 7, 2019

Blaqbonez to headline Bbq In The Park tagged ‘The Blaqbonez Rave’

Fast-rising rapper, Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez is set to headline the signature end-of-the-year event of record label, Chocolate ...

Bernard Dayo December 7, 2019

Maltina 1000 Smiles: Here are top 3 stories guaranteed to make you happy today

Have you been lacking some premium happiness? Well, the Maltina Happiness Team has been working to share happiness and capture ...

Sponsor December 6, 2019

Quickteller, the Customers and their Dubai Experiences

Lucky winners of the Quickteller Bestie Promo are back from Dubai and we haven’t heard the last of it. However, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail