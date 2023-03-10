Rema’s “Calm Down” Makes History as First African Song to Reach 400 Million YouTube Views

Rema, the talented Nigerian singer, has taken the music world by storm, as his hit song, “Calm Down,” has reached an astounding 400 million views on YouTube. This impressive achievement has made Rema the first African artist to hit this milestone on the popular video-sharing platform.

The song, which was released around 10 months ago, is one of the tracks featured in Rema’s debut studio album, Rave and Rose, which was launched earlier in 2022. It has gained an incredible number of views since then, with fans worldwide praising its unique blend of Afro-beat and R&B music.

This latest accomplishment is a testament to Rema’s incredible talent and hard work. The young artist has been making waves in the music industry since he was discovered by Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, in 2019. Since then, he has released several hit songs, including “Dumebi” and “Iron Man,” which have garnered millions of views on various platforms.

In addition to the success of “Calm Down,” Rema has also collaborated with American pop star Selena Gomez on a remix of the song, which has become the most-streamed Afro-beat track of 2022. This collaboration has brought even more attention to Rema and has helped to elevate his profile on the global music stage.

With his unique sound and impressive track record of success, it is clear that Rema is a rising star in the music industry. Fans can’t wait to see what he has in store for the future and are eagerly anticipating his next release.

