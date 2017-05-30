Sack of Chaplain: CAN supports Ambode’s action

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, on Tuesday said the Lagos state governor’s wife, Bolanle Ambode, was not involved in the sack of the Presiding Chaplain of Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Femi Taiwo.

Addressing a press conference at the church premises on Tuesday, CAN, denied the allegation, saying the Chaplain was relieved of his duties based on applicable laws.

CAN Chairman Lagos state chapter, Apostle Alex Bamgbola, said the information reported by media houses was totally far from the truth.

He said, according to Encomium: “The Governing Council has the constitutional responsibility and authority to recruit and to terminate two officers who run the Chapel who are the presiding Chaplain, who is the senior officer and the Chaplain, who is the deputy. So, the presiding chaplain and the chaplain are officers of the chapel and officers of the government of Lagos State.

“With this clarification, it should be known by the general public that these two officers who run the chapel are strictly officers of the State Government and they are subject to terms and conditions of employment of the State Government.

“When this matter began, many well-meaning Christians and elders tried to look at things and see how to work on the issue so that it does not get to the point we have seen. Well, the fact is, having investigated the matter carefully and objectively, that is CAN Lagos State, we wish to state here today that the Governing Council that recruited Venerable Taiwo acted within its constitutional authority to terminate the appointment of Venerable Taiwo,” Bamgbola said.

He condemned the allegation against the Lagos state governor’s wife.

“In particular and most unfortunate is the accusation of our revered and most responsible First Lady of Lagos State, Deaconess Mrs Bolanle Ambode as being instrumental to the termination of the appointment of the presiding chaplain because of one anointing service.

“We wish to state clearly here today that this is far from the truth. We want the press to know this and we want to thank all of you because the press has been quite on this matter except a particular paper that has been selling its paper through this matter which is unjust, unfair and does not portray professionalism.

“Deaconess Mrs Bolanle Ambode as far as we know is a true woman of God who fears God and lives a godly live and whom it has pleased God to raise to be first Lady of Lagos State at this time. The error of judgment by the said newspaper is most unfortunate and unfair to her, unfair to the entire Lagos State Government and unfair to the church at large in Lagos.

“We are therefore appealing to the press and the social media to please desist henceforth from publishing and circulating erroneous publication concerning this matter,” he said.

He said for now, the CAN leadership has taken over the matter and would resolve it, but urged media houses to stop publishing fake stories.