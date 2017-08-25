Sagay applauds Buhari for signing extradition pact with UAE

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing an extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates.

President Buhari had on Thursday signed an extradition pact with the UAE to strengthen the Federal Government’s anti-corruption war.

The pact would enable be able to extradite and prosecute Nigerians who stashed stolen wealth in the UAE.

Buhari also signed agreements with other countries in the areas of security and economy.

While reacting to the agreement, Sagay said the UAE and other middle East countries were where Nigerians stash their loots lately.

He said, “It is a very important step in the fight against corruption. What it means is that if any looter transfers his loot to the UAE, which has become the new popular hiding place for money, the Nigerian Government and the administration there will assist us in identifying loot that has been taken from our country to their country.

“The UAE will also arrange to get the loot returned to your country either in the form of bringing a case in court for the loot to be declared illegal or to be returned to the originating country which is Nigeria.

“The UAE Government can even bypass the court and simply give instruction to the banks to transfer the money back to the victim or the country and this is being done with many other countries so it is a good idea.”