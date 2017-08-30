Sandra Bullock donates $1m towards #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts

American actress and known philanthropist, Sandra Bullock, has pledged $1 million to the Red Cross to help the Harvey relief effort underway in Texas, People magazine reported.

“This is an incredible gift. We’re so thankful. It’s times like this when we do receive such an incredible amount of support. Especially during times of disaster, people see what’s happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them,” Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of communications at American Red Cross national headquarters, told People.

Since 2001, the Oscar-winning actress has donated $5 million to the Red Cross to provide aide when disasters strike.

In 2005, after Hurricane Katrina, in addition to giving $1 million to the Red Cross, Bullock donated $25,000 to help rebuild a school that was destroyed by the storm.

She also gave $1 million toward relief efforts following the tsunami and earthquake that hit Japan in 2011, E! News reported.

“I’m just grateful I can do it,” Bullock said in a statement. “We have to take care of one another.”