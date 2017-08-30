Rejecting Chelsea, Oxlade-Chamberlain moves to Liverpool

Liverpool have agreed a £35 million deal with Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The England international will reportedly undergo a medical at St George’s Park Wednesday evening.

Negotiations with the Gunners were swiftly completed this afternoon after the Reds agreed to match Chelsea’s offer.

Arsenal told Liverpool earlier this summer that they weren’t willing to sell them the 24-year-old, but after he rejected the chance to sign for Chelsea earlier this week they had a change of heart.