[The Injustice Blog] That shameful attack by IDPs on humanitarian aid workers

Nigeria was placed on the world map again on Saturday, August, 26, 2017, though for a very negative reason.

Staff of International Medical aid Corp, a non-governmental organization supporting the internally displaced people in Gubio IDP camp, in Maiduguri the Borno State capital, with food and clothing were attacked by IDPs.

The incident occurred when they came to the camp to supply their monthly food contribution to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The organization consists of a group of individuals that believe in sharing happiness to people around them with their resources.

They saw the condition of the IDPs as one which warrants external support, as the government is not doing enough to ease their plight.

Therefore, the IDPs should have embraced the little support they could provide. Rather, they pounced on them, like an hungry lion pounce on its prey.

At the end five Lexus Jeeps were destroyed!

According to one of the IDPs, “We have been starving for the past one month and nobody came here to share or distribute food. And when they came, they reduced the rations; instead of three per family, they gave us two. What we got was not enough so our wives protested and the children started throwing stones at them.”

The explanation above does not warrant the attack as the international Medical Aid Corp is not the source of their starvation.

The action of the IDPs is condemnable and sad at the same time. No matter their condition, attacking their care givers is not the answer.

At a time the UN just launched the #NotATarget campaign, it’s sad that humanitarian workers are no longer prone to attacks by terrorists but Maiduguri IDPs.