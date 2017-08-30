Poetry: Obey before complain

by Adekunle Adewunmi

Evil eviscerates under the sun

Common commune among men

There is a virtue I know about

But rings afar off.

The evil seems close and lovely

It shines and glitters as gold

Disobedience is sweet on the surface

Yet, ashes prevails over its beauty

For it is ephemeral.

The virtue is powerful,

It is meaningful and beautiful

It can never be ridiculed

Yes, obedience is honourable!

For to obey is better than plea

To adhere, than lobbying

Working assiduously to make a name

Written on sands of time.

For to be obedient require patience

With patience comes respect

In respect comes honour and blessings

With which obedience pays off.

We have a duty

You, me, and us

To be compliant with Nigeria’s core values,

Enthrone this nation

Disposing the garments of rebellion

Against constituted authority

Which may lead to dejection

Refraining from violation

Which may usher war in.

Let’s drink together in the same container;

The water of obedience that breeds oneness

Obedience that halts corruption

Obedience that shows compassion.

Let us be,

And keep being obedient

It shows humility

For God seeks such.

OBEDIENCE sells, helps and makes.

We are Nigerians, together in love we can make it a better place.

Op–ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Y!/YNaija

Adekunle Adewunmi is a Correspondence; Church Times Agency. A graduate of Mass Communication, his passion for looking into the society makes him a lover of writing and he writes according to societal happenings. He was the Sub-editor; Community Echo Newspaper and Omega Magazine. Adekunle Adewunmi is also a Poet. His works have been published on websites like ynaija.com, irepublicng.com, moshoodmuhammed.wordpress.com, akewiartshouse.com, eyimofeokuwoga.wordpress.com. He tweets @AdekunleDIsrael