Poetry: Obey before complain

by Adekunle Adewunmi
Evil eviscerates under the sun
Common commune among men
There is a virtue I know about
But rings afar off.
The evil seems close and lovely
It shines and glitters as gold
Disobedience is sweet on the surface
Yet, ashes prevails over its beauty
For it is ephemeral.
The virtue is powerful,
It is meaningful and beautiful
It can never be ridiculed
Yes, obedience is honourable!
For to obey is better than plea
To adhere, than lobbying
Working assiduously to make a name
Written on sands of time.
For to be obedient require patience
With patience comes respect
In respect comes honour and blessings
With which obedience pays off.
We have a duty
You, me, and us
To be compliant with Nigeria’s core values,
Enthrone this nation
Disposing the garments of rebellion
Against constituted authority
Which may lead to dejection
Refraining from violation
Which may usher war in.
Let’s drink together in the same container;
The water of obedience that breeds oneness
Obedience that halts corruption
Obedience that shows compassion.
Let us be,
And keep being obedient
It shows humility
For God seeks such.
OBEDIENCE sells, helps and makes.
We are Nigerians, together in love we can make it a better place.
Adekunle Adewunmi is a Correspondence; Church Times Agency. A graduate of Mass Communication, his passion for looking into the society makes him a lover of writing and he writes according to societal happenings. He was the Sub-editor; Community Echo Newspaper and Omega Magazine. Adekunle Adewunmi is also a Poet. His works have been published on websites like ynaija.com, irepublicng.com, moshoodmuhammed.wordpress.com, akewiartshouse.com, eyimofeokuwoga.wordpress.com. He tweets @AdekunleDIsrael
