Brexit receives boost as Danish ambassador backs UK against the EU

The Danish ambassador to the United Kingdom has promised he would help Britain to exit the EU in “an orderly fashion”. He argued that the Brexit vote was “legitimate” and “democratic” and must be respected.

The ambassador, Mr. Claus Grube, though dismissed the “wishful thinking” over the ease of leaving the EU during the Brexit campaign, but stated that there were “clear rules” to follow in Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which outlines the process necessary for member states’ withdrawal from the bloc.

Grube who was speaking on Victoria Derbyshire on the BBC, said: “We respect it. We have a great tradition of referendums in Denmark and we know that this is a legitimate, democratic process which you have to respect the outcome.”

When asked if Brexit vote was a game changer for Britain, he said: “Well it remains to be seen. Now we have to negotiate an orderly exit of the United Kingdom and then we’ll see what happens”.

“I think you had a long debate, it’s now more than a year ago that the referendum took place. It’s been a long, and let’s say very British debate, with a lot of wishful thinking about the future and how to get out of the European Union” – he added.

Furthermore, the ambassador said: “A lot of cake and eat it. But you also have to bear in mind that this is a process which is taking place within an international treaty framework, we have clear rules in Article 50.”

But despite Brexit secretary, David Davis’ call for the bloc to be more flexible during the negotiations, the President of the EU parliament, Antonio Tajani, insists the Union would not alter its position by “one millimetre”.

Tajani’s remarks followed the Brexit secretary and his negotiating team’s arrival in Brussels for the latest round of talks. He said: “The EU will not step back one millimetre from its position in defence of the rights of European citizens”.

“First of all we will have to agree on the three crucial points” – namely the rights of citizens, the divorce bill and the border with Ireland – “then we will talk about the rest”, he added.

Mr Tajani also followed suit on Jean-Claude Juncker’s attack on the papers stating Britain’s Brexit position, he branded them “unsatisfactory”.