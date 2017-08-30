APC committee recommends 10-year suspension for Banire

The disciplinary committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward C, Mushin, Lagos state, has recommended a 10-year suspension for the national legal adviser of the party. Muiz Banire, TheCable reports.

The panel investigated the allegation of anti-party activities levelled against Banire.

On August 14, the panel conducted a hearing on the petition written against Banire by two party members of his ward, Olukayode Tolu and Ayodele Adebayo on behalf of all members of the ward.

Banire, who was invited to the hearing, did not show up, but the committee went ahead with the exercise.

The petitioners had alleged at the hearing that the party chieftain engaged in acts that could undermine the integrity of the party.

They said he took the party to court shortly before the July 22 council election over alleged imposition of the party’s candidate in Odi-Olowo local council development area.

According to them, the action was intended to discredit the party before the election and jeopardise its chances.

They also alleged, among other things, that the party chieftain had not attended the party’s ward meeting for the past two years and had not fulfilled his financial obligation to the party.

The petitioners had prayed the committee to suspend him from the party for 10 years and not to allow him to take any position in the party again.

A former member of the house of representatives and counsel to the committee, Wunmi Bewaji had said the committee would examine all the allegations and come up with its report shortly after then.

Presenting the report to the party’s ward executive on Wednesday, chairman of the committee, Bolaji Abbas said the panel had found Banire culpable of allegations against him after careful and thorough examination.

He said the committee had recommended in the report that Banire, who is the party’s national legal adviser, be suspended from the party for between five to 10 years.

“We have done our work, having examined the allegations levelled against him by party members at the ward,” he said.

“In our report, we recommend that he should be suspended from the party between five to 10 years.

“We are forwarding the report to the appropriate quarters for the necessary actions.”

Receiving the report, Bolaji Amusan, ward chairman of the party, said the ward executive would forward the report to the party’s local government executive for the necessary action.

“Yes, we have received the report today, but we will forward it to the party’s executive at the local government who will act on it,” he said.