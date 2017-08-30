The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. IBRAHIM MAGU GIVES DETAILS OF MONIES RECOVERED BETWEEN JAN. AND AUG.

In what has been described as an #EFCCBrief, EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu Wednesday, gave details of monies recovered by the agency between Jan and August 2017.

2. IS IT YOUR BLOOD THAT WAS SHED? | NIKKI LAOYE RESPONDS TO THE TASHA COBBS-NIKKI MINAJ CONTROVERSY

Tasha Cobbs, prominent A-list American urban contemporary gospel musician recently released an album which she titled Heart. Passion. Pursuit. The song immediately generated heated controversy across all fronts immediately it was released as one of the tracks, Lord, I’m ready featured Onika Tanya Maraj, known professionally as Nicki Minaj, American rapper, singer, songwriter and model. Read here.

3. BILLIONAIRE KIDNAPPER, EVANS FACE LIFE IMPRISONMENT WITH GUILTY PLEA

Alongside five others, the Lagos State government Wednesday arraigned Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike known as Evans, and he pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of “conspiracy and kidnapping”. Read here.

4. FG’S POSITIVE RESPONSE TO OUR COUNTER-OFFER WILL END STRIKE – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is waiting for the response of the Federal Government to its counter-offer.

5. BUHARI PRESIDES OVER FIRST FEC MEETING SINCE RESUMPTION

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday, presided over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.