Ivanka Trump backs ending of Obama’s wage gap initiative

Ivanka Trump has thrown her weight behind the discontinuation of the wage gap policy peddled during the Obama administration.

The White House has been reported to move against an Obama-era policy intended to narrow the wage gap. The original goal of the plan was to gather wage data from both private employees and federal contractors to ascertain how employees of different genders, ethnicities, and races were being paid. But Ivanka argued it has so far unachieved its intended aim.

Backing the discontinuation of the initiative is a perfect opportunity for Ivanka to actualize her dreams of equal pay, coveted long before she entered the White House. She said in an inner Republican Convention speech that she will fight for it “right alongside” her father.

Axios disclosed Ivanka’s stance through their twitter page which reads: Ivanka Trump, who has made equal pay a priority, backed the White House’s end to an Obama-era wage gap initiative”.

She stressed: “Ultimately, while I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results.”

An administrator of the office of information and Regulatory Affairs deemed the plan as “enormously burdensome”. Top officials also said they doubted the data-collection would be of any meaningful effect.