[The Injustice Blog] IDPs attack on humanitarian workers is the price to pay for ignorance

The originator of the popular saying, “If education is expensive try ignorance” might not have predicted that the price for ignorance will exist centuries after his exit.

The actions of the Internally Displaced Persons at the Gubio camp in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, during the monthly distribution of relief items by a non-governmental organisation, the International Medical Aid Corp is a clear example of the price paid for neglecting education.

According to reports by UNICEF and other international and local organizations, the Northern part of Nigeria has the lowest school enrollment in the country.

Out of the 10.5 million out of school children in the country 70% of them are found in the Northern part of Nigeria.

The situation was made worse by the Almajiri practice in the North and the poor funding of education in the region, compared to other parts of the country.

The result of such long term neglect of education resulted in the action of the IDPs.

Majority of these IDPs are not literate, they’ve not had any former education in their lifetime.

And those who were exposed to schooling at the primitive stage of their life, have been out of school for years due to the Boko Haram crisis that has made their community unsafe for habitation.

As a result, they are bound to attack their caregivers and destroy vehicles, being oblivious of what the organization is doing for them.

They view the international Medical Aid Corp monthly food support as a right rather than a privilege.

Nigeria will continue to pay the price of ignorance until education is made a priority in this country.