[The Alausa Blog] The First Lady of Lagos advises residents on regular medical check-ups

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Bolanle Ambode, has enjoined residents of the State to undergo regular medical check-ups for early diagnosis of health conditions as well as engage in physical exercise for good health.

She gave the advice on Tuesday at Poka in the Eredo Local Government Area of Epe where she flagged-off a health outreach initiative organised by the NYSC.

While stressing the importance of good health to the socio-economic well-being of Lagosians, the First Lady made it clear that knowledge of one’s health status is extremely important.

“Health is wealth. Poor health is a common enemy to all and there is a need for us to wage a collective war against it which can only be achieved through early diagnosis and treatment.”

Mrs. Ambode also extolled the contributions of the NYSC management to rural health development in Lagos State and urged people of the area to use the opportunity of the intervention to know their health status.

Speaking earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Prince Mohammed Momoh, noted that the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers programme, was introduced by the Director-General of the Corps in 2015, to mobilise corps medical volunteers in respective States for health interventions through diagnosis, treatment, referrals and mass sensitisation.

While commending the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for creating an enabling environment for the noble initiative of the NYSC to thrive in Lagos State, he reminded the people that the programme is for the benefit of all, hence the need for members of the benefiting communities to take ownership of its sustainability.

The programme was also attended by the Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Health, Mr. Segun Olulade and other eminent dignitaries across the State.