“When it is necessary for us to talk, we will” | Ooni’s director of media speaks

The director of media and public affairs to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Comrade Moses Olafare Wednesday, said the official reaction to the issue of the crashed marriage between the Ooni and former Olori Wuraola would be made public soon.

Speaking in a telephone chat with the Nigerian Tribune yesterday, he stated that “in this era of social media, where people have free access to internet, as constitutionally permitted by laws of the land, people can say anything”.

“Inspite of all being said on the issue, decorum still requires that we in the House of Oduduwa maintains silence, at least for now. This is because marriage is strictly a private matter that should not subjected to undue public uproar. When it is necessary for us to talk, we will surely talk on the issue”, Olafare asserted.