[The Injustice Blog] How impactful is PINE and Victim Support Fund?

The recent attack on staff of International Medical aid Corp, by Internally Displaced Persons in Gubio IDP camp Maiduguri, Borno State has brought to fore the discussion about the success or failure of two major Presidential intervention programmes in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

The first intervention was the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE) while the other is the Victim Support fund.

PINE is an intervention plan, designed to mobilize targeted resources to jump start the economies of the North-Eastern States while strategically repositioning the region for long-term prosperity.

While the Victim support fund was inaugurated by the Federal Government to help in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of victims of insurgency.

Succinctly put, these two interventions aim to achieve the same goal of restoring the lost glory of the North east as a result of Boko Haram activities.

The difference is that PINE is getting its financial aid from the Federal Government while VSF is from the government and private sector.

The prospect of these two interventions were high at their initial stages, but the state of things in the North East as it relates to the IDPs has put a question mark on their effectiveness.

The IDPs are suffering from malnutrition, poor health care, inadequate and overcrowded accommodation among others.

The United Nations through Abdou Dieng, the UN agency’s Regional Director for West Africa, called the attention of the government to the starvation being experienced by the IDPs in the North East in 2016.

In a report compiled by UN agencies, including the World Food Programme (WFP), the number of people struggling with severe food shortage in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa have risen fourfold since March 2016 to exceed one million.

The Presidency through Mallam Garba Shehu described the report as untrue, made to paint the Buhari government in bad light.

The actions of the IDPs on Saturday proved the UN right, as food shortage still exist in the IDP camps, despite the billions budgeted for PINE and the fund realised from the private sector by the VSF.