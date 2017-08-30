What Southeast governors told Nnamdi Kanu

South East Governors Forum under the leadership of Governor David Umahi Wednesday, met with the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in Government House, Enugu and have reached an agreement with Kanu over demands on Biafra.

The Forum, in a communique issued shortly after the meeting with Kanu urged the leader of IPOB and his supporters to exercise a little patience with the governors so that their demands would be properly scrutinised and worked on.