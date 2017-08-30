[The Church Blog] Is it your blood that was shed? | Nikki Laoye responds to the Tasha Cobbs-Nikki Minaj controversy

Tasha Cobbs, prominent A-list American urban contemporary gospel musician recently released an album which she titled Heart. Passion. Pursuit. The song immediately generated heated controversy across all fronts immediately it was released as one of the tracks, Lord, I’m ready featured Onika Tanya Maraj, known professionally as Nicki Minaj, American rapper, singer, songwriter and model.

The bone of contention was that Nicki Minaj was not a Christian, talk more of a Gospel Artiste hence, she should not be featured on a gospel album of such sort.

Our very own Oyenike Laoye-Oturu, professionally known as Nikki Laoye, Nigerian recording artist, singer, songwriter, dancer and occasional actress, renowned for her eclectic musical expressions and captivating stage performances took to her Instagram page to share her grievances on the issue.

Read her thoughts below

Ehennn… Now I got time to write and talk about this.

Coming from an artist a.k.a. me who has worked with mainstream artists, i believe i have enough to say about this. Really sad, annoying and yet i still understand why there has been too much talk, insults going back and forth from

people regarding this collaboration between Tasha Cobbs and Nicki Minaj. Not everyone understands why we do these collaborations (yeah i got a gospel song with Seyi Shay and I got similar backlash across social media) but the First question, I would like to ask is “ls it your blood that was shed?” Lol! Sounds funny but the truth I want to

remind everyone about is that WE ARE ALL GOD’S CHILDREN and yes WE HAVE ALL SINNED & COME SHORT OF HIS GLORY… (i didn’t write that, it’s in the Bible).

Not a certain few but all… that’s why JESUS CAME AND DIED FOR EVERYBODY and all deserve to lay claim to this

opportunity of a lifetime in Christ Jesus. To all the saved people with issues regarding this kind of collabos, I rejoice with you and I thank God that You, that ONCE WAS LOST, has now been found and saved (how quick we forget that.) But could you please just allow others to find, hear about and know Jesus too and be

saved??

Truth is millions of people would never listen to a Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, DonnieMcClurkin, Sammie Okposo, Sinach, Nikki Laoye or even Tasha Cobbs and it’s our Job to take the Gospel over the walls of the church to the streets, the clubs… Everywhere possible because this Gospel must be preached to the ends of the earth as we let them know That JESUS LOVES THEM TOO and if we have to work with a mainstream artist to get it out to that man, woman, boy or girl who needs Jesus… WE WILL

(Note: that not all Gospel artists have this understanding, calling, go-ahead or jurisdiction to do this collaborations). Yes some of the mainstream artists have questionable lives etc but leave that to God,that’s none of your business. They are having their own moments with Him, they have a relationship with God too They are still GOD’S CHILDREN. Most important thing is WILL MANY HEAR OF JESUS BECAUSE OF THIS COLLABORATIONS? YES.. I am a living witness to this I get many tweets, dms, from many people across the globe who didn’t know

me but knew Seyi Shay and heard #OnlyYouRemixVideo and have been blessed and ministered to by it

That’s all God told me to do with the remix.. #TakeltOverTheWallsOfTheChurch that we might save some and that’s what I am doing,that’s what Kirk did, that’s what Tasha Cobbs is doing. Do not be a Pharisee in these times.. They tried to stop Jesus too… You don’t need to understand it but God uses everything and evervone.. He even used a donkev so WE ARE ALL AVAILABLE.. just the way we are.

YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO CALL ANYONE UNCLEAN (it’s in the Bible too). Lastly, this is the icing God sent to me

on this matter last night via a young man, former Muslim turned Christian, @abiodunfolawiyo who quoted one of

Bishop TD Jakes messages that THE CHURCH, THIS GOSPEL MESSAGE, IS NOT YOURS, MINE, OR OURS… It is the LORD’S” And everyone deserves a place, a part of it. It is a hospital for everyone. (#OpinionsDontSaveLives-So no need to become Assistant Holy Spirit or Special Adviser in spirit affairs .. Lol. God’s got full control of this) I hope these words will help you all to walk and serve in Love always.

Even I still need more of Jesus everyday

God bless you all

Much love from me, Nikki Laoye (back to work.. Many more collabos coming sef

