FG’s positive response to our counter-offer will end strike – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is waiting for the response of the Federal Government to its counter-offer.

The union said the strike will end if the Federal Government responds positively to its demands.

The union, in a statement by its President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi on Tuesday said it has submitted its demands to the government through a letter in August 28.

It read, “Following due consultation, we have collated the views of our members on the offers from government in dispute in the letter dated August 16. These views were submitted to FG vide our letter dated August 28.

“As we await the Federal Government’s action on our letter, we hope that it would not be long before we receive a positive response which will bring an end to the dispute.”

The President also declined to State reasons why the union was absent at a meeting on Tuesday, as well as the content of the counter-offer.