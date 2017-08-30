Buhari is investigating feud between AGF, Magu – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said President Muhammadu Buhari is investigating the feud between the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Mohammed said this during ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Channels Television on Tuesday.

On the reason for the feud, the minister said, “That is what the investigation will bring out. The President is aware and is investigating it. He is the employer of both of them.”

When asked if the feud between both anti-corruption officials won’t affect the war against corruption, he said, “The fact that the AGF and the EFCC chairman do not see eye to eye on the methods or the approach does not mean that both of them do not believe in the ultimate which is that corruption must be addressed.

“If they disagree on approach, then the President will look into the matter and make his pronouncement. He will ask why the AGF is taking such a position and why the EFCC chairman is taking another position.

“This, to me, is a purely administrative matter and if it is not, Mr President will take appropriate action.”

Recall the AGF Malami had blamed Magu for Nigeria’s suspension from the Egmont Group, an international anti-corruption body with over 135 member countries.

He had directed him to send complex cases to the AGF for prosecution.