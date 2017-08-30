AGF establishes unit to investigate case handled by security agencies

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami on Tuesday established an Investigation Unit in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Malami said the unit will investigate “sensitive and important cases” and will “coordinate and form part of every investigation in Nigeria.”

While speaking to journalists in his office, he said the unit had to be created because of lack of “legal expertise in the conduct and process of investigations by the various security agencies in Nigeria.”

The AGF added that the investigation unit would also ensure “robust investigation and prosecution” of the cases being handled by the security agencies.

He said, “Consequent upon want of expertise in the conduct and process of investigations by various security agencies in Nigeria and the need to address such anomalies, leading to consistent rejection of vital/relevant evidence in the course of prosecution and or the writing down of the probative value of such evidence owing to inappropriate investigation, my office as a result, and in line with the constitutional powers conferred on me as the chief law officer of the federation, and by virtue of Section 105 (1) and (3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, hereby deem it fit to establish an Investigation Unit within the ministry.

“This unit shall coordinate and form part of every investigation in Nigeria for robust investigation and successful prosecution of such cases.”