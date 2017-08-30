NAF airlifts relief materials to Serria Leone

The Nigerian Air Force has said it has completed the airlifting of 38,000 kilogrammes of relief materials to Freetown, as aide for the mudslide.

Director of Information and Public Relations of the NAF, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, said that materials were donated by the Federal Government.

“The NAF has completed the airlift of 38,000kg of relief materials to Freetown, Sierra Leone, following the recent mudslide and flood, which led to the loss of several lives and properties.

“The relief materials were donated by the Federal Government of Nigeria towards alleviating the suffering of the people affected by mudslide and flood in Sierra Leone. The airlift, which was conducted in five sorties with NAF C-130 Hercules aircraft, is in partial fulfilment of the statutory responsibility of the NAF,” he said.

He stated also that the NAF had also rotated some of its men involved in the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the North-East.

