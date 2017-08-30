Police to arraign kidnapper Evans today

Notorious kidnapper, Chukwudi Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, will be arraigned today by the Police on 52 charges.

According to Punch, the charges bordered on murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The suspect will be arraigned alongside his gang members at the Lagos State High Court.

A Police official told Punch that the kidnapper will be arraigned for similar charges in an Edo High Court.

The source said, “Investigation into crimes committed by Evans has been concluded before the expiration of the 90 days remand order granted by the Federal High Court.

“Evan’s first case is the kidnap of Mr. Donatus Dunu in Ilupeju, Lagos whom he collected N150m ransom from. The case will be coming up in Ikeja High Court 18 before Justice Oshodi on Wednesday (today).

“Evans and 15 of his gang members have so far been arrested and are facing 14 substantive cases (10 in Lagos and four in Edo State), carrying 52 charges of multiple murders, armed robberies, kidnappings, unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition, among others.”

He said the charges were prepared by the Force Legal Department and the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

“Wednesday’s case is one of the 14 cases. Evans and five of his gang members who participated in Mr. Donatus Dunu’s kidnapping will be arraigned.

“The remaining 13 cases relating to 13 more victims and other gang members of Evans not yet arraigned will come up on subsequent dates that the respective high courts and Federal High Court will schedule,” he added.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed that Evans would be arraigned before a Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Wednesday (today).

Evans who had been on the police’s top list for his notorious Crimes was finally arrested on June 10, 2017.