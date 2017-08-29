BREAKING: Judgement on Kidnapper Evans’ human rights suit stalled

A Federal High court in Lagos on Tuesday adjourned the suit seeking for the fundamental rights enforcement of alleged kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known an Evans to September 5.

The court had fixed Tuesday to deliver its judgment.

The court fixed a new date after the police brought applications seeking to set aside the delivering of the judgment among others.

The judge said the counsels would argue, on the adjourned date, why he should not deliver his judgment.